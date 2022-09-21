Michael London’s Groundswell Strikes First-Look Deal With Lionsgate TV – The Hamden Journal

Michael London, the Snowfall exec producer who runs Groundswell Productions, has cemented his relationship with Lionsgate.

The producer and his banner has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television Group.

The deal comes after London partnered with the company on a limited series about the rise and fall of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr, which The Hamden Journal revealed in March.

Groundswell, which previously had a first-look deal at CBS TV Studios, is currently in production of season six of FX’s Snowfall and Fox Searchlight rom-com Greatest Hits.

London is responsible for films such as Sideways and Milk.

“There’s nothing better than having creative partners who are truly creative, as well as collaborative and smart. The Lionsgate team is all of those things and more. Shannon Gaulding and I are excited to jump into this new venture focusing on the kind of smart, singular, and entertaining television that both companies stand for,” said London.

“Michael is not only a prolific producer with a track record of excellence across both film and television, but he is also an expert in bringing impactful stories to the screen. We have been such a fan of his from afar for too long and now we get to work together! We look forward to working with Groundswell Productions to create compelling and inspiring content for television audiences globally,” added Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate TV.

Groundswell is represented by WME and Michael Schenkman.