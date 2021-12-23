Michael Keaton Suiting Back Up as Batman for HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie

HBO Max fired up the Keaton Beacon… and their call was answered.

Michael Keaton, who famously played Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) on the big screen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, will once again slip on the Dark Knight’s cowl for HBO Max’s 2022 Batgirl movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keaton is also set to appear as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, which is speeding (very slowly) into theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.

Though little has been announced about Batgirl‘s plot, Leslie Grace (In the Heights) is set to portray the titular caped crusader. Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) is also part of the film, reportedly playing the villainous Firefly, while J.K. Simmons is said to be reprising his Justice League role as Barbara’s father Commissioner Gordon.

The movie is written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life).

Of course, Batgirl is just one of several DC Comics projects currently in the pipeline at HBO Max. The upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman movie is getting two spinoff series on the streamer; the first is a “Year One” prequel about how Gotham City became so dangerous, while a second series will “delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.” Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in The Batman, will also play him on the small screen.

