Michael Jordan would be an All-Star in today’s NBA but not the Michael Jordan he was back then

Jason Williams: “Anybody in the NBA is going to beat anybody one on one, let alone Michael Jordan. I think he’d be great, be an All-Star for sure, but not the Michael Jordan that he was back then if that’s fair to say.”

Source: Peter Dewey @ ahnfiredigital.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Five of the top 10 are Lakers. Find out where Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 9:33 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Our @Michael Scotto polled 52 active and former NBA players on the most influential player ever.

First-place votes

Michael Jordan: 25

LeBron James: 3

MJ absolutely ran the table. – 1:16 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Michael Jordan won in a landslide. Find out where LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 5:43 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron James stands to surpass Michael Jordan twice in the NBA record books.

#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-v… – 2:32 PM

More on this storyline

Jason Williams: “Obviously, he’s going to be great,” Williams said. “I mean, don’t get me wrong. But I think it would be a little harder for him now because like you said the defenses have changed, and now he’s going to have three guys on the same side of the floor when he has the ball on the wing, whereas back in the day you just had one guy. -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 25, 2022

Draymond Green: “Congrats to LeBron James, second all-time. Probably in fifty more games or so, fifty to seventy games or so, he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that and I hope, Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So that’s what we doing, coach Kerr.” -via YouTube / March 24, 2022

LeBron James recently became the No. 2 overall scoring leader in league history. He could become the NBA’s all-time scoring champion as soon as next season. As such, during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green had a lot to say about James. Around the 15-minute mark, Green shared some noteworthy comments. -via For The Win / March 24, 2022