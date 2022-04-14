Receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill changed addresses last month, moving from Green Bay and Kansas City, respectively, to Las Vegas and Miami, respectively. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has concerns about their decisions to exit teams that have future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

“You left Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — I don’t know if I could’ve ever left Troy Aikman,” Irvin said, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “I don’t think I could’ve done that.”

What about the idea of living in Las Vegas instead of Green Bay and Miami instead of Kansas City?

“You can still go live there in your house in the offseason, but I’m not leaving those quarterbacks,” Irvin said. “Let’s see how this plays out. You’re making $30 million and you can have houses in two places. I think the most important thing is taking care of what’s on the football field. . . .

“They had some great quarterbacks. I’m interested in seeing how it works out with Tua [Tagovailoa] and [Derek] Carr, but it’s surely not Mahomes and Rodgers. If you make that move, do you shorten the time you’re making $30 million a year because all of a sudden, you’re not making the same impact? This is a meritocracy. If you’re not putting up the numbers to support that $30 million, they’ll come for you, just like Dallas did with Amari Cooper and his $20 million. It would’ve been hard for me to make a business decision on leaving those quarterbacks.”

Amen to that. Will Adams be as good without Rodgers? Will Hill have the same impact without Mahomes? It will be an interesting case study for the 2022 season, and perhaps beyond.

It also will be interesting to see whether the replacements for Adams and Hill thrive as the No. 1 options with Rodgers and Mahomes.

Michael Irvin wonders whether Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill will regret leaving Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk