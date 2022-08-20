Michael Greller tried to talk Jordan Spieth out of a difficult shot, Spieth hit it anyway and, well, it didn’t go as planned

Jordan Spieth is famous for not only being a world-class golfer, but also as a risk taker. And, to his credit, he has pulled off more spectacular shots than he has failed. His playing style is to blame for many of the gray hairs on Michael Greller’s head.

During the third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Spieth found a bunker to the left side of the fairway on the par-4 fifth.

A high lip made Greller question whether his player could get the ball up fast enough to clear and reach the green. Spieth sounded confident he could do it while his looper remained unconvinced.

And, well, the bag man was right.

He went on to make a double bogey but bounced back quickly with a birdie on No. 6.

