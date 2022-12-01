Michael Gandolfini Joins Disney+ Series – The Hamden Journal

Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) is set for a major role opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, sources tell The Hamden Journal.

Written and executive produced by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Details about Gandolfini’s character are being kept under wraps; it’s possible that he plays an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam. Reps for Marvel and Gandolfini had no comment.

Gandolfini played the younger version of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, a role made famous by his father, the late James Gandolfini. He was recently seen in Paramount+ limited series The Offer, and in the feature film Cherry, and upcoming will be seen in AppleTV+’s Extrapolations. He recently wrapped production on Susanna Fogel’s psychological thriller Cat Person, Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. and Cori Finley’s sci-fi film Landscape with Invisible Hand. He is repped by WME, Relevant and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024, four years after the original Daredevil series ended its run on Netflix after three seasons.