Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Negga On ‘Night Boat To Tangier’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hyde Park has a big package here heading into the Cannes Market: The feature take of Kevin Barry’s New York Times Top 10 Book of the Year, Night Boat to Tangier starring Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Negga. The Ashok Amritraj studio will be presenting the James Marsh-directed project to global buyers at the Cannes Marche Du Film next month, with the Oscar-winning filmmaker and Fassbender in tow. Barry is adapting the screenplay from his novel.

Set in Spain and Ireland, Night Boat to Tangier follows Maurice and Charlie, a colourful pair of gangsters from Ireland. Drug-smugglers, partners with a long history of violence and intertwined personal lives,

they’re back in southern Spain re-visiting old haunts, old flames and dangerous local criminals, searching for Maurice’s estranged daughter, Dilly…

Two-time Oscar nominee/3x Golden Golden nominee and 4x BAFTA nominee Fassbender plays Maurice Hearne and Gleeson will portray his partner Charlie Redmond. Maurice and Charlie are an intimidating and sometimes extremely violent pair with a line in hilarious banter but Cynthia, played by Oscar/Golden Globe/BAFTA and Tony nominee Negga, is the brains behind their operation and a woman whose relationship with both men is tempestuous.

Hyde Park

Marsh said “Kevin’s script is a beautiful piece of writing. Underneath the dazzling surface wit

and propulsive storytelling, there are surprising and very moving emotional undercurrents to be discovered. The story is built around love and tenderness amidst all the macho posturing and violence and the female characters are as strong and powerful as the men. It’s an incredibly exciting prospect.”

Night Boat to Tangier is produced by UK film and TV powerhouse Turbine Studios’ BAFTA –

winning Andrew Eaton (Rush, The Crown, The Trip) and Conor McCaughan (Slow West, Assassin’s Creed, Scrapper) who is Fassbender’s partner in DMC Film. Ignacio SalazarSimpson of Mogambo (1917) is the film’s Spanish co-producer. Fassbender is himself an EP on the film.

Eaton said “This is the best script I’ve ever had and it’s been a fun collaboration developing it with Michael and Conor at DMC Films. Working with James on Red Riding was one of my favourite filming experiences and it’s exciting to be back together. Hyde Park and Mogambo are perfect partners for this and we’re excited to be bringing this to market with such a strong team.”

Hyde Park’s Carl Clifton added “Night Boat to Tangier is perfect for today’s market. A whipsmart and pacy gangster movie with fantastic, memorable characters played by some of the best actors around & directed by one of the finest directors. We look forward to working with this wonderful team.”

Fassbender has two starring projects releasing later this year: David Fincher’s highly-anticipated

thriller, The Killer for Netflix, and Taika Waititi’s comedy for Fox Searchlight, Next Goal Wins.

Gleeson is set to co-star opposite Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore in Apple’s forthcoming Echo Valley and he features in HBO series White House Plumbers. Negga will appear

next opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Apple’s forthcoming Presumed Innocent, in Daniel Levy’s feature directorial debut Good Grief, and with Bella Ramsey in Monstrous Beauty.

Fassbender is represented by Conor McCaughan, Michael Cooper at Range Media Partners, Sloane,

Offer, Weber & Dern, and Tapestry. Gleeson is repped by Karl Hayden at The Agency and Sarah

Fargo and Scott Melrose at Paradigm. Negga is represented by Lorrie Bartlett and Steven Brown at

CAA, Jonty Brook at Markham and Froggatt and Irwin, and is managed by Larry Taube at Principal

Entertainment. Marsh, who won an Oscar for the Feature Documentary Man on Wire and also helmed Theory of Everything, is repped by Independent Talent Group and Holmes Weinberg, PC.

Hyde Park’s current slate includes Joy Luck Club 2, the sequel to the iconic film which broke new

ground for Asian and Asian American representation, The Man Who Lived Underground in

partnership with Khalabo Ink Society and Paramount Pictures; the New York Times #1 Bestseller The Light We Lost directed by Mimi Leder with Apple; the remake of the iconic Blake Edwards film 10

with Amazon.; Ashe, the biopic of tennis icon & activist Arthur Ashe, written by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott with Warner Music Group and Proxy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kornél

Mundruczó.

Hyde Park Asia’s slate includes the best-selling novel, Paradise Towers, in partnership with India’s leading filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and author Suketu Mehta’s Pulitzer Prize-finalist novel Maximum City from writer-director Anurag Kashyap.