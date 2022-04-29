Michael Fabiani Upped To SVP Communications – The Hamden Journal

Veteran communications executive Michael Fabiani has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Communications, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Elevated from his previous role as Vice President, Communications, Fabiani oversees MTV and a broad slate of the Group’s biggest global franchises including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge, The Shores and The Real World Homecoming. He also spearheads awards for the Group, which has resulted in multiple wins and nominations, including a record-setting 24 Primetime Emmy nods for RuPaul’s Drag Race – making it the most awarded reality competition series of all time.

Fabiani is credited with orchestrating several watershed moments for Drag Race, including securing RuPaul’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hosting Saturday Night Live, among others. He also has been instrumental in amplifying the social impact of the franchise by shining a light on issues of equality, justice and mental health impacting the LGBTQ+ community through groundbreaking partnerships with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Trevor Project and GLAAD among others.

In his expanded role, Fabiani will broaden his purview with additional scripted series from Taylor Sheridan including the forthcoming Lioness, Tulsa King and American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials.

Prior to joining MTV in 2011 as a Senior Publicist, Fabiani served as a Publicist at Fox where he worked on hits such as American Idol, Glee and The X Factor. He was included in PRWeek’s coveted 40 Under 40 list in 2020.

“Whether it’s driving the cultural conversation around Drag Race, building on the enormous success of Jersey Shore or leading breakthrough Emmy campaigns which have helped bring our brands to new heights, Michael has done an extraordinary job spearheading these press efforts,” said Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP/Head of Communications, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “His passion for our content, deep media ties and team first mentality is a testament to his strong work ethic and I can’t wait to see him continue to flourish.”