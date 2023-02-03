Michael Disco Joins Russo Bros’ AGBO As President Of Film – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: AGBO, the film and TV company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, has a new President of Film.

Michael Disco, fresh from producing superhero film The Flash, has joined the company in that role. He will oversee the creative and business strategy for AGBO’s film activities. He reports to AGBO’s Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot, who was promoted to that role in November.

It comes eight months after the company expanded its senior team with hires including Scott Nemes as President of Television.

AGBO is behind films including Oscar nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and Ryan Gosling-fronted The Gray Man as well as the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt film The Electric State.

For the last couple of years, Disco has been running his own production banner The Disco Factory, in addition to producing The Flash, alongside the Muschietti siblings.

Before that he had a twenty year run at New Line, including as EVP, Produciton, where he shepherded 34 movies that grossed $4.5B including Hairspray, He’s Just Not That Into You, Game Night, Central Intelligence, Horrible Bosses, San Andreas and Rampage.

“To have the extraordinary opportunity to work for Joe, Anthony and Angela, along with my old friend Mike Larocca, who make both the best and biggest films in the world, whether for theatrical or streaming, is beyond exciting for me. I look forward to building upon their tremendous success and advancing AGBO’s mission of cultivating an artist-led and artist friendly studio. I am grateful for their faith and trust and can’t wait to get started,” said Disco.

“Michael Disco has an incredible track record for creating feature films that have entertained global audiences for years. He has a keen understanding of genre and will, no doubt, aptly foster our ambitious global franchises on the AGBO slate. On the flip side, Michael’s stellar reputation and work in the independent space make him the perfect champion for the emerging visionaries we strive to support through Gozie Agbo. We are thrilled to welcome him into the AGBO family,” Russo-Otstot added.