Michael Cyril Creighton Upped To Series Regular For Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cyril Creighton has been upped to series regular on Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders In The Building for Season 3.

Since the show’s inception, Creighton has brought to life the character of Howard Morris, an Arconia resident who loves cats and gossip. In the show’s first two seasons, Howard finds himself in the middle of a couple of murder investigations—Tim Kono in Season 1 and Bunny Folger in Season 2— but was found to not have been involved in either.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The series hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Creighton can currently be seen recurring on Amazon’s last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He also recurred on Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood and also won an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in the Academy Award-winning film, Spotlight. Additional credits include features The Post, Game Night and TV: Netflix’s Dash & Lily, HBO’S High Maintenance and Amazon’s A League Of Their Own to name a few. He is repped by Industry Entertainment and Stewart Talent.