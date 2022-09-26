Michael Cohen is selling t-shirts depicting Trump in prison to ‘celebrate the fall of the Mango Mussolini’

Michael Cohen, a former attorney and fixer for former President Donald Trump, announced the line of t-shirts in a Twitter post.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Michael Cohen is selling t-shirts depicting Trump behind bars.

The shirt shows Trump in a jumpsuit with the words “Mar-a-Lago Correctional Facility” on its back.

Cohen said the shirts were meant to “celebrate the fall of the Mango Mussolini.”

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s one-time lawyer and personal fixer, is selling t-shirts to celebrate his former boss’ legal troubles.

Cohen advertised the t-shirts in a post on Twitter, taking a dig at Trump.

“BREAKING: I am excited to announce my new Mar-a-Lardo clothing line during Milan Fashion Week as we celebrate the fall of the Mango Mussolini,” Cohen wrote. “Yes, it’s real, and you can get yours today.”

The t-shirts, which go for $30 each, are being sold on the Meidas Touch store, an online shop run by a liberal super-PAC. The shirt itself depicts what appears to be Trump in handcuffs and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit with the words “Mar-a-Lago Correctional Facility” on its back.

Cohen and a representative at Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Cohen is known for having worked for Trump and acting as his fixer and confidante for a decade.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to felonies, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and bank fraud. He was sentenced in December that year to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

Since his release in 2021, Cohen has been an outspoken Trump critic. Most recently, Cohen was jubilant about the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence being raided by the FBI in August.

He’s also speculated about the identity of a possible FBI informant in Trump’s camp and said he thought Trump was likely keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as a “bargaining chip” to avoid jail time.

This week, Cohen mocked Trump’s baseless claim that he could telepathically declassify top-secret documents.

“First he goes after the FBI, then he turns, and he wants to use the Jedi mind trick ‘declassify we do!’ I mean, this guy is out of his mind,” Cohen quipped. “He’s really, truly lost it.”

Last month, Cohen also took credit for former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleading guilty to tax fraud, saying that he had provided key evidence in the case.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James also gave Cohen a shoutout while announcing her office’s $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and his adult children.

Cohen said he believed the ensuing New York probe would “ultimately terminate” the Trump Organization and that one or two of Trump’s children might have to “fall on the sword” for their father.

