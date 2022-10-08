Michael Cohen entertains millennials with his TikTok rants

Michael Cohen is setting his sights on being TikTok famous. But don’t expect him to dance.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer has been posting rants about the former president on Gen Z’s favorite social media platform that have gained the unlikely star over 201,700 followers.

Trump’s one-time fixer calls himself a “Trump Critic” in his profile, and includes a link to his next book “Revenge,” which will be released on Tuesday.

He also promotes his “Mea Culpa” podcast in between his hot takes on the latest Trump news, Forbes reported.

The 56-year-old’s latest post, “FBI Believes Trump Has More Secret Documents … Told You So,” notched over 13,700 views in just three hours on Saturday.

He regularly garners hundreds of thousands of views, and his most viral videos have been watched more than 2 million times and drawn more than 8,000 comments.

Fans lavish praise on the disgraced attorney’s tirades, posting comments like, “You are the best thing in media” and “Since day one I’ve had the utmost respect for you.” But he also has critics who suggest he is “glorifying your role in illegal acts”

Cohen, a Long Island native, was disbarred in 2019 after his felony conviction for lying under oath and served time in federal prison in Otisville, New York. He was released under house arrest in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and completed his sentence in November.