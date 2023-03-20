Michael Chiklis To Star In ‘Hotel Cocaine’ MGM+ Crime Thriller Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Michael Chiklis is set to star alongside Danny Pino in Hotel Cocaine, MGM+’s upcoming crime thriller from creator Chris Brancato.

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban expatriate who fought against Fidel Castro in the Bay of Pigs invasion and re-made his life in Miami. He is general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars and musicians.

Chiklis will play Agent Zulio who will stop at nothing to shut down the drug trade, even if it means using innocent civilians to accomplish his ends.

Brancato serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro will direct the pilot episode and executive produce the series, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers. The eight-episode series from MGM+ Studios, in partnership with MGM Television, will begin production in May in the Dominican Republic, and is slated to premiere in early 2024.

An Emmy winner for The Shield, Chiklis starred in the premiere of Fox’s Accused and also directed an episode of the drama anthology series. He plays infamous Celtics owner Red Auerbach in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty and was also recently seen in Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Repped by The Gersh Agency, which recently signed him, Entertainment 360, and Vision PR, Chiklis will be seen in The Senior, a football drama from Rod Lurie.