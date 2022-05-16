Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

Infamous investor Michael Burry of “The Big Short” has bet against Apple ( (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report), according to a SEC filing.

During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report), Meta  Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( (DISCA) – Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report) for Scion Asset Management.