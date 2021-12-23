Michael Beasley sent G League contract

Marc Stein: Veteran NBA forward Michael Beasley has been sent an @nbagleague contract, league sources say, which means Beasley has been extended an invitation to enter the G League player pool. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Veteran NBA forward Michael Beasley has been sent an @nbagleague contract, league sources say, which means Beasley has been extended an invitation to enter the G League player pool.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM

Michael Beasley @Michael8easley

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Malik Beasley said the lack of defense tonight led to a lot of hero ball on offense. – 11:33 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Beasley: 22 points, 6-9 3s. Wolves have needed it in the worst way. They’re awake now. – 10:10 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves getting stops with this unit and Beasley heating up. They’ve made this a game again, down 6. – 10:09 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Beasley is locked in. Wolves starting to string some stops together to make this interesting. – 10:08 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Towns: 5-6 FG

Rest of Wolves: 13-32 (and that includes Beasley’s 6-9).

KAT is going to need to finish with at least 20 shots for the Wolves to have a chance to win. – 9:37 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Russell isn’t shooting well, but 8 assists. The Wolves are a disaster without him running the show. Beasley’s 3s have been big. – 9:31 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Beasley hitting shots is what the Wolves need right now. Keeping them in it. – 9:31 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs starters: Sterling Brown, Finney-Smith, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson.

Wolves: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro.

Is Wilt’s record 100-point game in jeopardy (Towns)? Nah, bigger question is whether each team will reach 100. – 8:22 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, S Brown, Powell, Brunson, Ntilikina

MIN starters: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro

7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:13 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Mavs tonight

KAT over 4.5 made FTs + 10.5 rebs

– Made 11 against DAL two days ago + no Vando

Beasley over 4.5 rebs

– Will be asked to play more + w/ more physicality

DLo over 21.5 pts

– Will see a lot of drop coverage, midrange pull will be there – 7:19 PM

Michael Beasley @Michael8easley

Cangrejeros de Santurce signed former NBA forward Michael Beasley for the upcoming Rican league playoffs. -via El Nuevo Dia / October 5, 2021