Michael Beasley sent G League contract

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Veteran NBA forward Michael Beasley has been sent an @nbagleague contract, league sources say, which means Beasley has been extended an invitation to enter the G League player pool.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM
Michael Beasley @Michael8easley
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley said the lack of defense tonight led to a lot of hero ball on offense. – 11:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Beasley: 22 points, 6-9 3s. Wolves have needed it in the worst way. They’re awake now. – 10:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves getting stops with this unit and Beasley heating up. They’ve made this a game again, down 6. – 10:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Beasley is locked in. Wolves starting to string some stops together to make this interesting. – 10:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Towns: 5-6 FG
Rest of Wolves: 13-32 (and that includes Beasley’s 6-9).
KAT is going to need to finish with at least 20 shots for the Wolves to have a chance to win. – 9:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Russell isn’t shooting well, but 8 assists. The Wolves are a disaster without him running the show. Beasley’s 3s have been big. – 9:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beasley hitting shots is what the Wolves need right now. Keeping them in it. – 9:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Sterling Brown, Finney-Smith, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson.
Wolves: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro.
Is Wilt’s record 100-point game in jeopardy (Towns)? Nah, bigger question is whether each team will reach 100. – 8:22 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, S Brown, Powell, Brunson, Ntilikina
MIN starters: Beasley, McDaniels, Towns, Russell, Bolmaro
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Mavs tonight
KAT over 4.5 made FTs + 10.5 rebs
– Made 11 against DAL two days ago + no Vando
Beasley over 4.5 rebs
– Will be asked to play more + w/ more physicality
DLo over 21.5 pts
– Will see a lot of drop coverage, midrange pull will be there – 7:19 PM
Michael Beasley @Michael8easley
Cangrejeros de Santurce signed former NBA forward Michael Beasley for the upcoming Rican league playoffs. -via El Nuevo Dia / October 5, 2021