Michael Beasley eligible to play starting February 14

Michael Scotto: The NBA league office sent a memo informing teams Michael Beasley is eligible to return to play starting February 14, agent Charles Briscoe of Briscoe Sports Group told @hoopshype.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Exclusive: Michael Beasley is eying an NBA return. @Michael Beasley opened up about his career, his life behind the scenes traveling three hours after Knicks games to see his mom battling cancer, disproving false narratives about him and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/michael-… – 9:03 AM

More on this storyline

Michael Beasley: New York hurt my feelings so badly. I really wanted to stay in New York for the rest of my career. I had a good year. We were losing, but I was a bright spot. I used to drive after every practice and every game or get on the train to see my mom because she had cancer. At the end of the season in the exit meeting, the flight home from the last game was when they fired Jeff Hornacek. They had Corey Gaines do our exit meetings. I walk in, and he runs down my stats for the year. In my mind, I’m like you finally did it, got a nice contract, and solidified yourself a home for at least three years. -via HoopsHype / January 24, 2022

Former No. 2 overall draft pick Michael Beasley is eying a return to the NBA. Before this season, Beasley played in the NBA’s Vegas Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 11.4 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent from three-point range with 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game. The 33-year old forward, who hired agent Charles Briscoe of Briscoe Sports Group, has been training in Miami with Ronnie Taylor. Beasley and his representation have been in contact with several teams recently, with the trade deadline nearing and the buyout market beginning shortly afterward. -via HoopsHype / January 24, 2022

Michael Beasley: The Knicks hurt my feelings. On the court, I had Kurt Rambis there. I think 15 or 20 games into the season, Kurt came to me and asked me if I thought I should be playing? I said, “Yeah.” He said, “Before I ask you why, every time you go on the floor, just show the coach why you should be playing.” I had something to play for. Off the court, nobody knows this, but I found out my mom had cancer going into training camp in New York. That was extra motivation. I used to drive down after every game and every practice to Baltimore and kick it with my mom. -via HoopsHype / January 24, 2022