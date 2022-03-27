Michael Bay Slams Some Of The CGI Special Effects In New ‘Ambulance’ – The Hamden Journal

Filmmaker Michael Bay has been criticized by some for his bombastic films and their reliance on special effects over plot. His latest film, Ambulance, is also being downgraded by one critic for its use of CGI. The critic? Michael Bay.

The producer candidly spoke out in an interview with Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont,about his displeasure with some of the special effects in the forthcoming film, which is out in theaters on April 8.

“All those explosions and cars flipping, that’s all real. That’s all live, real, ratchets,” Bay said. “It looks very dangerous [and] it could be very dangerous if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. Most of it is real stunts. There’s very few blue screen shots on the movie. There’s not a lot of CGI. Some of the CGI is sh*t in this movie. There’s a couple shots that I wasn’t happy with, okay? Alright.”

Ambulance is a chase thriller that depicts when two robbers steal an ambulance after a heist. A remake of a 2005 Danish film of the same name, the $40 million production is already getting critical praise as his best feature in some time.