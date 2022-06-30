Michael Bay and Brad Fuller Sign Overall Deal With Universal Pictures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: After parting ways for a brief time, Michael Bay and Brad Fuller are teaming back up with Fuller returning to Platinum Dunes and the producing duo signing an overall deal with Universal Pictures. With more than $2.7 billion in box office grosses since its founding in 2001, the Company’s credits include some of the most iconic genre films in recent history: the reinvigorated Texas Chainsaw Massacre series; the critically and commercially-acclaimed A Quiet Place: Parts I & II; as well as Universal Pictures’ successful The Purge and Ouija franchises. Today’s announcement was made by Universal Pictures President, Peter Cramer.

“Michael Bay is not only one of the world’s preeminent directors, but together with Brad Fuller, he has established Platinum Dunes as one of the most consistently successful and innovative production companies in the industry,” said Cramer. “We are excited to welcome Michael and Brad to the Universal lot and look forward to building upon their amazing track record at Platinum Dunes for many years to come.”

After parting ways in 2018, Bay and Fuller continued to stay close and according to a source close to the two, Bay and Fuller began discussing getting back together four months ago and Universal was quick to bring them on the lot given their success a producing team.

“Partnering with Donna, Peter, Jeff and the entire team on Ambulance was a great experience, and I can’t wait to work with them on the exciting projects in the Platinum Dunes pipeline,” said Bay.

“The experience we had with the Universal team on The Purge and Ouija franchises could not have been more collaborative, and we are thrilled to formalize our ongoing partnership with this new agreement,” Fuller added.

As one of the industry’s most prolific creators, Bay has been responsible for enduring classics spanning his nearly four-decade career, including The Rock, Armageddon, Bad Boys I & II and the blockbuster Transformers franchise. Bay is fresh off of his directorial outing with Universal, Ambulance, adding to his global total of more than $9.4 billion in ticket sales as director and producer. Fuller continues to be a guiding force behind some of today’s most successful genre films. Accompanying his work with Bay and Platinum Dunes, he is currently the principal of his production company Fuller Media which he founded in 2020.

In addition to their upcoming projects for the Studio, Bay, Fuller and Platinum Dunes are producing a new psychological thriller Apartment 7A starring Julia Garner, A Quiet Place spinoff releasing in 2023, followed by A Quiet Place: Part III scheduled to debut in 2025.