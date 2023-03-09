Michael B. Jordan Spearheading ‘Creed-Verse’ Across Film & TV At Amazon – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Creed already broke ground for Amazon with the latest installment in the MGM movie franchise, Creed III, racking up a $100M+ global opening and setting a boxoffice record for the tech giant. Now Creed could spawn an Amazon universe spanning both film and TV. There have been meetings with franchise star and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan about various Creed-related projects for the past year, sources said. The plans for the scope of the universe have gotten bolder in the wake of Creed III’s big debut. Reps for Amazon and Jordan declined comment.

Details are sketchy because some of the conversations are still in exploratory stages but we hear that an anime series connected to the Rocky spinoff IP is in the works, and there are ideas for a companion live-action TV series. Also percolating is a potential project centering around Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, who was played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in Creed III, making her film acting debut.

As previously announced, there has been a Drago spinoff movie in the works at MGM, written by Robert Lawton. The spinoff would center around Rocky Balboa’s foe, Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), and his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) who was introduced as Creed’s adversary in Creed II. There had been some chatter that the Drago offshoot could land itself to a series but, according to sources, the intention remains to keep it as a movie. So far, a script has been commissioned, and it is unclear yet whether it would get made.

Of course, there is also the prospect of more Creed feature installments, with various other ideas also thrown around for live-action and animated movies.

Jordan told The Hamden Journal last week at the Creed III premiere that “building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.” Through three movies, the Creed franchise is approaching the half billion mark at the global box office.

Building a Creed universe could be a test case showcasing Amazon’s ambitions for MGM, which the company acquired for $8.5B. Since the deal closed a year ago, Amazon Studios has been actively discussing mining the MGM library of IP, starting with 007’s Road to a Million, a competition reality series based on the iconic spy, which was greenlighted immediately after the transaction was completed.

And there is the mothership Rocky franchise. There is nothing tangible yet but there have been on- and off-talks about exploring the iconic boxer’s story — including his origins — for years, starting long before MGM was acquired by Amazon. If and when something comes together, the franchise’s creator and star Sylvester Stallone is expected to be involved.