Michael B. Jordan jokes about his ‘first public breakup’ months after Lori Harvey split

Celebrities, they’re just like us. And like us, they experience heartbreak, too.

Just ask Michael B. Jordan. While making his debut as host of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this week, the “Creed” star took time during his monologue to crack jokes about going through his “very first public breakup.”

Though the 35-year-old actor never named the ex to whom he was referring, he dated model Lori Harvey for more than a year. The two made their romance Instagram official in January 2021, after being spotted out together in late 2020. In June 2022, Harvey’s father Steve Harvey announced on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” that the couple had split.

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape,’ but I was already in ‘Creed’ shape,” joked the actor, who plays a ripped boxer in the “Creed” films. “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

More ‘SNL’: Southwest Airlines apologizes for mass cancellations over holidays, offers absurd solutions

Jordan may not need to be on the celebrity dating app Raya for long. Later in his monologue, “SNL” cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson all stepped up to shoot their shot with People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2020.

“Hey! I didn’t even know you were out here,” said Nwodim, who wore a strapless wedding dress and short veil. When Jordan pointed out her not-so-subtle wardrobe, she replied: “I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I threw this on. Oh, my gosh, is this a wedding dress?”

‘SNL’ spoofs searches: Merrick Garland, FBI agents search Pence, Obama’s houses for classified documents

Even Johnson, who’s is a lesbian, wanted a piece of Jordan.

“Aren’t you gay?” Jordan asked the comedian, who replied with a smile: “I am, but you’re Michael B. Jordan, and I’m Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

Story continues

Contributing: Rasha Ali

‘Things happen’: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits, Steve Harvey confirms

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘SNL’: Michael B. Jordan jokes about Lori Harvey split, being on Raya