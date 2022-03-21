Miami upsets Auburn, advances to Sweet 16

With just over six minutes left for his team to save its season on Sunday night, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl made an eye-opening decision.

He substituted for Walker Kessler with the second-seeded Tigers trailing by 10, benching the all-SEC 7-footer to go with a smaller lineup.

While 10th-seeded Miami had to wait a little while longer to celebrate a 79-61 victory and an improbable berth in the Sweet 16, Pearl’s desperation move was the equivalent of him raising a white flag. In a second-round NCAA men’s tournament matchup between two wildly different teams, the Hurricanes’ superior guards had already trumped Auburn’s size advantage.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga danced in the locker room after the Hurricanes advanced to the NCAA tournament’s second weekend for the first time since 2016. Then he opened his postgame news conference by poking fun at Auburn alum Charles Barkley for a pregame promise he had made.

Allow Larranaga to crow because he earned that right. It was him who devised a way to turn Auburn’s greatest strength into a weakness.

Boasting four dynamic guards and a lone big man who sinks more than 40% of his 3-point attempts, Miami played a five-out system on offense that forced Kessler away from the paint. Without Auburn’s shot-blocking specialist available to alter shots at the rim, Miami’s guards carved up a Tigers defense that had been among college basketball’s best all season.

Charlie Moore, Miami’s well-traveled point guard, scored 15 points and came within one rebound and two assists of a triple-double. Fellow guards Isaiah Wong, Kameron McGusty and Jordan Miller combined for 53 more points. Wong delivered the most YouTube-worthy highlight, a soaring poster slam over the outstretched arms of Auburn’s future top-three draft pick, Jabari Smith.

You’d think that the 7-foot Kessler and 6-foot-10 Smith could have offset Auburn’s defensive issues by pummeling Miami at the other end of the floor, but instead the opposite happened. The smaller, quicker Hurricanes employed a scramble defense, doubling Kessler and Smith when they received the ball in dangerous spots on the floor yet rotating too quickly for Auburn to take advantage.

Kessler scored only two points on 0-for-6 shooting. He was as much a non-factor on offense as he was a liability defensively.

Smith scored 10 points but on 3-for-16 shooting from the field. Miami had him so out of sorts that in one 11-minute second-half stretch, he did not attempt a single field goal.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 20: Walker Kessler #13 of the Auburn Tigers and Sam Waardenburg #21 of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes battle for a rebound in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Kessler a ghost and Smith also struggling, Auburn had no choice but to turn to its volume-shooting guards to try to save its season. Wendell Green and KD Johnson tried valiantly, but they were nowhere near as efficient as Miami’s backcourt.

Green only made four of his 14 shots. Johnson hit four of 10. Auburn has a team went 5-for-26 from behind the arc, more a product of the contested looks they attempted than a mere poor shooting night.

The more panicky Auburn became in the second half, the more Miami extended its advantage. A one-point halftime lead became 10 at the under-12 timeout, and the Tigers never came closer than within eight after that.

Miami’s victory continues a dream NCAA tournament for the much-maligned ACC. While Virginia Tech lost in round one and Notre Dame’s valiant effort fell short on Sunday against Texas Tech, the Hurricanes will join Duke and North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Remarkably, Miami has maybe the most favorable matchup of those three in the next round. Awaiting the Hurricanes at the Midwest regional is 11th-seeded Iowa State, which has used its stifling defense to send LSU and Wisconsin home early.

Judging by Sunday’s game, Miami’s backcourt may prove a more difficult challenge. Guards win in March, and the Hurricanes have an array of good ones.