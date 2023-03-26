Miami roars back on Texas, Big 12’s Final Four streaks ends: Midwest Regional takeaways

Miami came within a victory of playing in the Final Four last year. The Hurricanes finished the job in this year’s regional finals.

An 88-81 victory over Texas in Sunday’s Midwest Regional final at T-Mobile Center sends Miami to the first Final Four in program history.

The Hurricanes trailed most of the game but stormed back over the final 10 minutes against a Longhorns team that was trying to play in its first Final Four since 2003 — and this one in Houston, at that.

But it will be Miami, with its stellar backcourt of Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack, playing on the final weekend. Forward Jordan Miller had his way inside for Miami and finished with 27 points. He went 13 for 13 at the line.

A year earlier, the Hurricanes blew a six-point halftime lead over Kansas. The Jayhawks stormed back and eventually won the NCAA championship.

Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga is heading to the Final Four for the second time. He piloted Georgia Mason to a Cinderella story regional run in 2006.

Miami will play Connecticut and San Diego State will face Florida Atlantic in the other national semifinal.

Here are three takeaways from the Midwest Regional final:

What a comeback!

Miami’s comeback started innocently enough, at the free-throw line.

Texas led 65-53 with 10 1/2 minutes remaining. The Hurricanes scored on 12 of their next 14 possessions, and the first seven of those points came from the line.

A lob pass from Wong to Norchad Omier resulted in a slam and three-point play to give Miami its first lead since the first half at 73-71.

Texas went back in front briefly on Tyrese Hunter’s three-pointer, but that was it for the Longhorns, who couldn’t finish possessions.

Here’s the All-Midwest Regional team: former K-State Wildcat Pack was named most outstanding player and was joined by teammates Wong and Miller on the all-regional team.

Texas’ Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen rounded out the chosen five.

Texas looked good for most of the game

A few minutes into the second half, Miami had improved its already remarkable marksmanship. The Hurricanes made 16 of 25 in the first half for 64% and had added a couple of percentage points to that eight minutes beyond halftime.

Story continues

And had fallen further behind.

It was that kind of glorious start for Texas. The Longhorns were shooting lights out as well, and many other things well in the biggest game of the season.

Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and Timmy Allen 16 for the Longhorns, who led by eight at halftime. The advantage peaked at 13 twice in second half.

Texas led the game for nearly 28 minutes, but Miami made the big plays down the stretch.

Over for Big 12

The Final Four will not include a Big 12 team for the first time since 2017. Texas and Kansas State reached regional finals, but both lost heartbreakers.

The streak started in 2018 with Kansas. Texas Tech fell in the 2019 national-title game. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic. Baylor won with 2021 title and the Jayhawks followed with the 2022 championship.