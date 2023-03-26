Miami makes first Final Four thanks to huge comeback against Texas

Kansas City, Mo. — Miami is heading to the Final Four for the first time.

The Hurricanes overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to stun Texas 88-81. Miami trailed 64-51 with 13:29 to go but a massive Texas drought from the field helped the Hurricanes get back into the game after Texas looked like it was creeping toward its first Final Four in 20 years for much of the game.

Miami took a two-point lead for good with a minute to go when Norchad Omier was fouled by Brock Cunningham as they went for a rebound. The call on the floor was initially against Omier — it would have been his fifth — but it was changed and assessed against Cunningham as he cleared out Omier while Omier was in the air.