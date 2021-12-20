Miami Jingle Ball canceled due to ‘increased transmission’ of COVID-19, new variant

During the spring and early summer, Americans enjoyed a brief period of live music and moviegoing before COVID-19 cases started to spike in the fall and winter months following new variants of the virus including delta and omicron.

In response to the changing circumstances, promoters AEG and Live Nation required vaccine mandates for their concertgoers starting in October.

Music festivals such as July’s Lollapalooza in Chicago experimented with requiring attendees to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. About 200 fans out of 385,000 tested positive in the two weeks after the event began.

With positive COVID tests bringing filming delays, the release dates of many movies have been reshuffled as well.

As the nation heads indoors for the fall and winter months, the future of concerts and movies is uncertain. Here’s a list of the notable delays and cancellations.

Comedy

Patton Oswalt

The comedian canceled several upcoming shows in Florida and Salt Lake City after the venues denied his COVID-19 safety requests, Oswalt announced on Instagram Sept. 8.

Oswalt said he “did EVERYTHING I could to prevent” the cancellation of four Florida shows in December and one Utah show in 2022, but the venues wouldn’t agree to requiring audience members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 or 72 hours.

“This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases,” Oswalt said. “I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy. Hopefully in the future we can rebook those, when sanity holds sway again.”

Concerts

Miami Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball 2021 tour has been cut short. The Miami leg of the tour, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Y100 Miami announced on social media.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” iHeart said in a statement.

The show was originally scheduled to feature Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Monsta X, Anitta and more.

Foo Fighters

Hours after announcing numerous 2022 tour dates, the Foo Fighters canceled a Minneapolis show scheduled next August over the venue’s “refusal to agree to the band’s COVID policies,” the band announced Nov. 30.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 3, but the Foo Fighters said they are “working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the rock band tweeted.

Jesy Nelson

On Nov. 16, the former Little Mix bandmember announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 after “feeling unwell for the last few days.”

“I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Due to her diagnosis, Nelson said she’s “no longer able to perform” at Free Radio Hits Live in Birmingham, England on Saturday, which would have marked her solo debut since leaving the British girl group Little Mix in December 2020.

“Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there,” Nelson wrote. “I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you all so much.”

Singer Jesy Nelson, formerly of the British pop group Little Mix.

Rosanne Cash

Cash, the daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash and first wife Vivian Liberto Cash Distin, has postponed three upcoming concert dates in Florida because the state “has made it impossible for these venues to require proof of vaccination,” she tweeted.

“I do not wish to put my audience, my band and crew, myself and the venue staff at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19,” Cash wrote on Nov. 15.

Although she’s “disappointed” to postpone shows in Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale and Stuart, Florida, Cash promised to “return as soon as possible.”

Dan + Shay

The country duo rescheduled several tour dates after a member of their “immediate touring party” tested positive for COVID-19. “To protect the safety of our fans and everyone around us, we will sadly have to cancel the upcoming dates in Orlando and Atlanta,” Dan + Shay said in a statement posted to Twitter on Nov. 2. “It breaks our hearts to let you down… We are super bummed.” Dan + Shay offset the bad news with some good news: “We will be touring stadiums with Kenny Chesney next year, and we will be making stops near Orlando and Atlanta.”

Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt canceled shows at venues requiring masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test mid-October to take “a firm stand” against the mandates.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said in a written statement on Oct. 18.

He continued: “This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes.”

Tritt apologized for any inconvenience to fans who bought tickets to the canceled events and said his team will try to reschedule unrestricted shows as soon as they can.

Zac Brown Band

The Atlanta-based country group is putting The Comeback Tour on hold after lead singer Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” Brown wrote on Sept. 28.

The band canceled upcoming dates in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York but will pick the tour up after their period of quarantine is over.

“I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback,” he added.

Zac Brown Band pauses their tour after the lead singer tests positive for COVID-19.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The female rockstar and her band have been strumming their guitars around the nation since August of this year for their latest tour. However, with the recent spikes of COVID-19, the band announced Tuesday on Instagram they would be canceling the rest of their tour dates after Sept. 28.

“While we are fully vaccinated, we are still being extremely cautious to protect our fans, our crew and everyone else that work so hard to put on our shows,” the statement read. “We’re disappointed to have to take this step but we feel it is necessary to protect the health of everyone.”

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers’ postponed four stops on their 50th anniversary tour after “a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19 despite health and safety precautions in place,” the band announced on Instagram Sept. 1.

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows. The band’s shows in Clarkston, MI, Burgettstown, PA, Toledo, OH and Cincinnati, OH will be rescheduled and new dates will be announced shortly.”

The Doobie Brothers plan to resume their tour on Sept. 9 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

KISS

The rock band delayed a concert in Pennsylvania Aug. 26 after frontman Paul Stanley contracted COVID-19, his representative Kristen Foster confirmed to USA TODAY. On Aug. 31, the band announced bassist Gene Simmons, too, had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in more postponements.

The band resumed the tour Sept. 9 in California.

Stanley, who is fully vaccinated, reassured his fans on Twitter that he is “fine” and shot down rumors that the KISS concert was postponed over heart issues: “I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

KISS is currently on their End of the Road World Tour. The band members (Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer) and crew are all vaccinated, according to Foster.

“The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows,” the statement said. “The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Florida Georgia Line

The country duo announced on Instagram on Aug. 20 that they are “so bummed” to cancel their upcoming I Love My Country Tour over safety concerns.

“While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” the group wrote. “We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe.”

Florida Georgia Line closed their message by saying they “can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

BTS

After initially postponing their Map of the Soul world tour last year due to the pandemic, the Korean pop group is now officially canceling the tour for the same reason.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” BTS’ label Big Hit said in a statement. “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

BTS landed its fourth No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Permission to Dance.”

Stevie Nicks

The Fleetwood Mac singer has canceled all five of her performances scheduled for 2021 because of concerns about rising COVID numbers. Nicks, 73, told fans in a tweet announcing her decision that although she is vaccinated, given her age, she is being abundantly cautious. “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she wrote on Aug. 10.

Limp Bizkit

The 1990s rap rock band announced Aug. 20 that they are canceling their 2021 tour dates for the health and safety of all concertgoers. “In short, the system is still very flawed,” lead singer Fred Durst told Billboard. “Even if the performers, crews, staff and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole.”

Michael Bublé

On Sept. 13, the Canadian singer-songwriter canceled his Austin appearance at the Frank Erwin Center on Sept. 20 after the venue did not accommodate his request for more stringent COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bublé had postponed U.S. and South America tour dates in an attempt to avoid this summer’s surge of infections. “It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” the singer announced on Aug. 10.

Korn

On Aug. 14, Korn announced that singer Jonathan Davis had tested positive right before the band’s Scranton show, which they pushed to Sept. 25. Other tour dates in Northeast cities were postponed until October and shows in Darien and Syracuse, New York, were canceled.

Fall Out Boy performs on stage at Showbox Downtown during iHeartRadio LIVE and Verizon bring you Fall Out Boy in Seattle on Nov. 11, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Fall Out Boy

On Aug. 4, Fall Out Boy pulled two shows in New York City and Boston from their Hella Mega tour with Green Day, Weezer and The Interrupters after a member of the band’s team tested positive.

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” Fall Out Boy wrote on Instagram. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd

The American rock band canceled four shows this August after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for coronavirus. The band also postponed an Aug. 13 concert in Atlanta until Oct. 23.

Garth Brooks places his hands over his heart during the Kennedy Center Honors festivities.

Garth Brooks

On Aug. 18, the country music superstar canceled the next five shows on his stadium tour. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a statement.

Neil Young

The singer/songwriter has withdrawn from the sold-out Farm Aid concert, where he was set to perform alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews on Sept. 25.

“My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music,” he wrote in a message posted to the Neil Young Archives site. “All you people who can’t go to a concert because you still don’t feel safe, I stand with you. I don’t want you to see me playing and think it’s safe now.”

Guests are asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as they arrive for the first day of Lollapalooza on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Festivals

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which was scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17, has been canceled in response to the overwhelming rise in Louisiana’s COVID cases. The festival, which had already been postponed from spring, will offer ticketholders refunds and rollovers to next year’s event, which is scheduled for May.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest,” the announcement read.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has canceled all its 2021 events and entertainment options, including the rodeo competitions, after already being delayed until May to accommodate the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

President and CEO Chris Boleman announced on Feb. 3: “While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event.”

Gulf Coast Jam

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam music festival, which successfully hosted country music lovers in Panama City Beach, Florida, this June, has postponed its Labor Day event until June 3-5, 2022.

In the release announcing the delay, organizers cited Bay County, Florida’s surge in cases this summer and promised ticketholders rollovers and refunds.

Coachella and Stagecoach

In January, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach country music festival, which were scheduled for April, were canceled.

The announcement marked the third time the Coachella festival was canceled because of the pandemic. “We look forward to when the events may return,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser wrote.

Electric Forest

The outdoor music festival in Rothbury, Michigan, was canceled for the second year in a row this April and postponed until 2022.

“We must balance our optimism with realism – and we must respect the process in place, the efforts underway, and the sacrifices we’ve all made over the last year in an effort to keep each other safe,” the announcement read.

Posty Fest

This year’s Posty Fest, a music festival hosted by hip-hop artist Post Malone, has been rescheduled to next year, according to a statement on the festival’s official website.

The two-day event, which promised a lineup of artists featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert, is being postponed “due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival.”

While the extent to which the postponement was influenced by COVID-19 remains unclear, Live Nation, the festival’s sponsor, has updated its policy to require all “attendees, artists and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry (to its U.S. venues and festivals),” beginning Oct. 4.

“We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet,” the Posty Fest statement reads. “Stay safe everyone: We’ll see you soon.”

Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 classic, which has been pushed back multiple times by the pandemic, is now scheduled for May 27, 2022, during Memorial Day weekend.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’

“Mission: Impossible 7,” which was initially delayed from Nov. 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022, is now scheduled to be released on Sept. 30, 2022. That pushed “Mission: Impossible 8” from a Nov. 4, 2022 release to July 7, 2023.

‘Jackass Forever’

The fourth and possibly final installment of the “Jackass” franchise, which was originally supposed to be released Oct. 22, 2021, has been pushed to Feb. 4, 2022.

‘Avatar 2’

The release of the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster has been pushed from December 2021 to December 2022. All aspects of production have been delayed by COVID, according to a letter released by director James Cameron.

“As many of you are aware, due to COVID-19, we were forced into an unexpected lengthy delay in starting the live action filming we are currently doing in New Zealand,” he wrote. “What most of you likely do not know is that the pandemic is still preventing us from being allowed to recommence most of our virtual production work on stages in Los Angeles.”

‘The Batman’

“The Batman,” a new take on the Dark Knight starring Robert Pattinson, has been postponed from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 4, 2022, following a series of delays after cast members tested positive for COVID.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

In a domino effect of Marvel delays, the premiere of the “Doctor Strange” sequel has been pushed from November 2021 to March 25, 2022. It was originally set for release in May 2021.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth installment of the blockbuster franchise, was postponed from June 11, 2021, until June 10, 2022.

‘The King’s Man’

The sequel to the “Kingsman” series has been continuously delayed from the original February 2020 release date until September 2020 and then again until Dec. 22, 2021.

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’

The release of “Minions: Rise of Gru” has been delayed a full two years from its original July 3, 2020, release date, to July 1, 2022.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

The “Shazam!” sequel will now premiere on June 2, 2023, a year after its original June 3, 2022, release date.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In a series of delays to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fourth “Thor” movie was moved from its original Nov. 5, 2021, release to Feb. 11, 2022, and then again to May 6, 2022.

