Miami International Airport workers shot, two injured and one suspect in custody

Workplace tensions erupted into a shooting outside Miami International Airport Thursday night that left two cargo workers injured, and led to a second barrage of bullets in the heart of the city.

The altercation involved four workers at a freight company near the airport, according to WPLG.

A suspect was in custody and another person was being interrogated after one victim was shot in the midsection and the other in a lower limb, police told the station.

Several miles away, cops reportedly swarmed a silver Nissan that had been riddled with gunfire outside the Miami VA Medical Center. The incidents were connected, according to the article.

NBC6
The cops swarmed a silver Nissan marked with gunfire outside the Miami VA Medical Center, as one suspect was in custody.
NBC6

