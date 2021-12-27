DEC. 27 UPDATE: The Miami Hurricanes withdrew from the Sun Bowl because of a COVID outbreak among the team. As of Monday afternoon, the Sun Bowl was seeking another opponent for Washington State.

The future for the Miami Hurricanes is bright. They’ve just hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon, where he built a two-time Pac-12 champion, to coach at his alma mater for a team that won five of its last six games.

The Hurricanes were to take on the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. in El Paso, Texas.

Jess Simpson has taken on the role of interim head coach in the transition between former coach Manny Diaz and Cristobal, and he inherits a team that has a good deal of momentum coming out of the late season.

The Hurricanes (7-5) were able to withstand a season-ending injury to quarterback D’Eriq King. Tyler Van Dyke stepped up with 25 touchdown passes against six interceptions, and Miami was able to rebound from a 2-4 start with a run that included impressive wins over N.C. State and Pitt.

The Cougars (7-5) also had to deal with a big change at mid-season — in this case, seeing their coach, Nick Rolovich, get fired at midseason after not complying with Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees. Jake Dickert, WSU’s defensive coordinator, took over and helped direct the Cougars to three wins in their final four games, including a 44-13 rout of cross-state rival Washington.

How to watch the Sun Bowl on TV, live stream

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas.

When: 11 a.m., Fri. Dec. 31

TV: CBS, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+

Radio: ESPN 1420, Sirius XM (Channel 381)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, TuneIn.com.

