Miami hotel stripped of liquor license after kids attend drag show

A luxury Miami hotel was stripped of its liquor license Tuesday after putting on a “sexually explicit” Christmas drag performance with children in the audience, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The Sunshine State’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation had warned the Hyatt Regency Miami against letting children under the age of 16 attend the Dec. 27 “Drag Queen Christmas Show” at its James L. Knight Center, according to a formal complaint shared with The Post.

But the venue went ahead with the performance anyway, letting minors attend if accompanied by an adult.

“Therefore, the Department is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement.

“Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law.”

“A Drag Queen Christmas” was promoted as an “all ages” show. After intense backlash, the promoters “recommended” that only people 18 and up attend.





The Hyatt Regency Miami was warned not to let children into the “A Drag Queen Christmas” show. mppresent/Instagram

The show — headlined by Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants Nina West and Trinity the Tuck — featured performers romping on stage “wearing sexually suggestive clothing and prosthetic female genitalia,” according to the complaint.

The drag queens inappropriately interacted with the audience by rubbing the prosthetic breasts on the faces and mouths of audience members, the state claimed.

The performers also were accused of intentionally exposing their rears, “simulating masturbation” and “graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion.”





“A Drag Queen Christmas” was promoted as an “all ages” show but was later altered to a “recommended” 18-plus show after receiving intense backlash. jameslknightcenter/Instagram

One performer — decorated with red fluorescent breasts — sang a number titled “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer,” according to a Florida Voice reporter who attended the event.

Performers acted “sensually” throughout and several numbers included erotic dancing and “graphics insinuating sexual acts,” the outlet reported, while the queens routinely used profanity during spoken portions of the program.

Including drag queens at any event where children may be present has become a hot-button issue across the country.





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration revoked the venue’s liquor license Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

Last week, New York City Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) was booted from the chamber’s mental health committee as punishment for her strident opposition to Drag Queen Story Hour, a child-friendly, non-sexual performance for kids.

The Hyatt Regency did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.