The Miami Herald delivered a blistering rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, slamming the potential GOP 2024 hopeful’s failure to outrightly condemn neo-Nazi demonstrations in Orlando at the weekend.

In a scathing essay, the newspaper’s editorial board ripped DeSantis for downplaying the far-right group as “jackasses” and for then spinning questions on the protests into an attack on President Joe Biden and Democrats.

“Denounce the Nazi demonstrators in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s that simple. Say they are abhorrent. Say they are despicable. Say they have no part in this society or this state. But no,” the board wrote.

When DeSantis “had his chance to condemn these demonstrators, when he could have simply said Nazis are bad people, when he could have made sure he didn’t give cover to those who hate, well, he didn’t,” it added. “And all the manufactured anger at Democrats can’t cover up that telling silence.”

