Miami guard Nijel Pack’s shoes break during game with UConn, sparking hunt for replacement pair

Nijel Pack missed about five minutes in the second half after his shoes broke randomly at the Final Four. (AP/Brynn Anderson)

If there was ever a time to bring an extra pair of shoes, it’s at the Final Four.

Miami guard Nijel Pack was sidelined in the second half of the Hurricanes’ matchup with UConn on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston after his shoes broke.

Pack was suddenly subbed out of the game early in the second half and was seen on the sidelines handing his shoes to a team staff member. It’s not clear what happened to his shoes specifically, but that staff member was seen running back to the locker room to try and find him another pair.

Pack, according to CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, didn’t have another pair of shoes with him.

Pack had eight points and three rebounds when he went out. He was sidelined for about five minutes before a staff member came running back out with a replacement pair of shoes. He returned to the game with just under 10 minutes to go.

