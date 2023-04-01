Miami guard Nijel Pack’s broken shoe against UConn sparks frantic hunt for replacement pair

Nijel Pack missed about five minutes in the second half after his shoe broke randomly at the Final Four. (AP/Brynn Anderson)

If there was ever a time to bring an extra pair of shoes, it’s at the Final Four.

Miami guard Nijel Pack was sidelined for about five minutes in the second half of the Hurricanes’ 72-59 Final Four loss to UConn on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston after his shoe broke.

It’s not clear exactly how or which shoe it was, but Pack was suddenly seen on the bench without them on. Staff members made multiple trips to the locker room to try and find him another pair as, according to CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, Pack didn’t have another pair with him at the stadium.

Eventually, somebody found a pair that worked after multiple lengthy trips back to the locker room. Pack subbed back into the game almost five minutes later.

The Hurricanes trailed by 13 when Pack checked back into the game. Though they cut it to 10 briefly, the Huskies cruised to the 13-point win to secure their spot in the championship game on Monday night. Pack finished with eight points and three rebounds, but shot just 3-of-10 from the field.

Adama Sanogo led the Huskies with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win. They’ll take on San Diego State next on Monday in an attempt to win their fifth national championship. The Aztecs beat Florida Atlantic in their matchup earlier on Saturday after Lamont Butler hit a buzzer-beater to give them the 72-71 win.