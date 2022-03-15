Miami Dolphins add former Cowboys starting guard Connor Williams

After addressing several other positions, the Dolphins finally upgraded their weakest unit – offensive line – on Tuesday morning when they agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams.

The deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Williams has started 10, 11, 16 and 14 games the past three seasons.

Pro Football Focus rated Williams the 11st best guard in football last season, among 83 qualifiers.

PFF’s Ryan Smith noted he’s “equally as strong in pass-blocking as he is run-blocking.”

PFF rated him the 11st best run blocking guard last season.

He allowed just two sacks and 12 hurries in 624 passs blocking snaps, which is very good.

One negative: He was called for 17 penalties last season (most in the league), including 11 holding infractions after being whistled for that infraction only 10 times in his first three seasons combined. He was called for only four penalties in 2020.

With Williams at left guard and Robert Hunt at right guard, the Dolphins appear set at guard, unless they decide to move Hunt to right tackle, where he played the final half of the 2020 season.

Williams played tackle at Texas and has the flexibility to play there, though the Cowboys have used him at guard.

Williams’ signing raises questions about the future of Austin Jackson, who moved from starting left tackle to starting left guard a month into the season. He could be a backup guard or tackle.

The Dolphins continue to explore upgrades at tackle, where Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis were the starters last season.

The Cowboys drafted Williams, 24, in the second round, 50th overall, out of Texas in 2018. He has started at both guard positions for Dallas – more at left guard than right guard – and came back strong from a torn ACL sustained in 2019.

TWO VETERANS STAY

The Dolphins also re-signed two of their own players on Tuesday, re-signing linebacker Duke Riley to a one-year, $3 million deal and receiver Preston Williams to a one-year contract that could be worth as much as $1.99 million.

Please see our continually updated NFL free agent blog for updates throughout the day.