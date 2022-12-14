Miami businessman, a former high-flying Molly dealer, charged with trafficking fake Xanax

About a decade ago, Omar Wala was an ambitious young Florida International University student who made a fortune importing the club-drug Molly by mail from China. But hubris led to his downfall — federal agents tracked him down thanks to a flashy orange Lamborghini registered in his name.

Wala went to federal prison, got out in 2016 and seemingly rebuilt his life. He championed himself as an affordable housing developer in the New York area and bought a $3 million home in Hialeah Gardens. On Instagram, Wala posted photos of him showing off, yes, a new Lamborghini.

But on Tuesday, Wala found himself behind bars again, arrested in New York and accused by the feds of illegally trafficking in counterfeit Xanax.

The indictment, which was filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky, seeks to seize an array of luxury cars, money in various banks and all of Wala’s cryptocurrencies and dozens of high-end watches from brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Cartier.

Also named in the indictment: Michael Basalyga, who bills himself on social media as a technician at Miami’s iconic Club Space. Three others — Philbert Campbell; Vienna Cavanaugh; and Reina Chirinos de Urena — are also named in the indictment but it did not say where they live. It was unclear on Tuesday evening how many of them had been taken into custody.

Wala, 33, was arrested in Long Island and was granted a $1 million bond. “He’s innocent,” said his Miami attorney, Paul Petruzzi. “It’s a complete fabrication. Why would a guy making legitimately millions of dollars dabble in fake Xanax?”

Back in the mid-2010s, Wala was part of what federal agents said was a new breed of drug dealers importing synthetic drugs such a Molly through the mail directly from China. The Herald wrote about the trade in its 2015 series, the China Pipeline.

Wala was arrested in July 2013 on charges of intention to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Homeland Security Investigations agents busted a club promoter who told them about a major Molly dealer he only knew by his distinctive orange Lamborghini. Agents soon traced the car to Wala, who was eventually placed under surveillance.

The complaint says Wala admitted to importing methylone, a chemical pressed into pills and sold as Molly.

Inside his white Porsche Panamera, agents found a black bag stuffed with $149,700 in cash. He was also implicated by text messages to and from one of his underlings, and emails sent to his supplier in China using his FIU email account.

Wala pleaded guilty to one count and was ultimately sentenced to 24 months in prison. His probation was ended early as well, with defense lawyers successfully arguing he had become a valuable asset as an “administrative assistant” to Brisa Builders, his family’s company.