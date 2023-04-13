Mia Goth Joins Marvel’s ‘Blade’

Mia Goth, who established herself as a rising talent in horror with last year’s X and Pearl, is jumping into the horror-centric side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Goth is a late addition to Marvel Studios’ Blade, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Blade stars Mahershala Ali as the titular half-human, half-vampire who spends his time hunting vampires to avenge his late mother. Yann Demange, the director known for Lovecraft Country, is at the helm of the project, which has a script by Michael Starrbury.

Comic book writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan introduced the world to Blade in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula No. 10 and Wesley Snipes played Blade in a trilogy of films New Line released in the 2000s.

The new Blade, first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, has a release date of Sept. 6, 2024 and is expected to shoot in Atlanta. Marvel, meanwhile, has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out in theaters May 5 and The Marvels headed to the big screen in November.

Goth is about to commence shooting MaXXXine, which is A24 and filmmaker Ti West’s third film in the X series, and then will move on to Blade in June. She recently stole scenes in Brandon Cronenberg’s envelope-pushing horror feature Infinity Pool.

Goth is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group, and Jackoway Austen. Deadline first reported her casting.

