Mia Goth Joins Marvel’s ‘Blade’ With Mahershala Ali

After a massive year in 2022 with back-to-back buzzworthy performances in “X” and “Pearl,” Mia Goth has added a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her resume, joining Marvel’s “Blade.”

The Marvel Studios film stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer, directed by Yann Demange (“Lovecraft Country,” “White Boy Rick”) from a script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which is said to be “darker than most MCU movies.” Goth joins a star-studded cast which also includes Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo, but details of her role are being kept under wraps.

The “Blade” reboot was first announced at the 2019 Comic-Con in 2019, where Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige, surprised Hall H by announcing Ali would take up the mantle of the infamous daywalker after Wesley Snipes played the Marvel Comics character in three films between 1998 and 2006.

“Blade” is currently slated to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024 as the final film in Phase Five of the MCU.

Since making her big screen debut in Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac,” Goth has been a standout player in films like Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” Claire Denis’ “High Life,” Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma” and Branden Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool,” which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Goth is next set to close out her work in Ti West’s horror trilogy for A24 with the release of “MaXXXine.” In the ‘70s-set “X,” Goth played dual roles: a young woman named Maxine, an aspiring adult film star whose cast mates and crew are brutally murdered over the course of the slasher movie, and an elderly woman named Pearl. The sequel, “Pearl,” which Goth co-wrote with West, serves as an origin story for the title serial killer set in 1918. “MaXXXine” presents the aftermath as Maxine, the lone survivor of the first film’s brutal murders, as set sets off to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.

In January, the actor reflected on her experience with the trilogy, as it became a pop-culture phenomenon, with a 9-minute monologue that left many wondering if Goth could land Oscar consideration.

“Pearl has fundamentally changed me as a performer,” Goth told Variety. “It’s given me a whole new sense of self and a whole new level of confidence in terms of what I think I am able to do.”

“MaXXXine” is currently in production, with Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon rounding the cast. And “Blade” isn’t the only high-profile project on Goth’s horizon; she is also reportedly circling a role opposite Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac in Guillermo del Toro’s live-action “Frankenstein” movie for Netflix.

Goth is represented by WME and Curtis Brown.

Deadline was first to report news of her casting. Marvel had no comment.

