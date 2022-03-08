MGM’s Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy To Receive ICG Publicists Award – The Hamden Journal

MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive the ICG Publicists’ Motion Picture Showpersons Award at the group’s 59th annual awards luncheon on March 25. The news was announced today by awards chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main.

In 2001, MGM released the Oscar-nominated films House of Gucci and No Time to Die, the latter of which which grossed $774 million globally.

Overall the studio’s films have received eight nominations for the upcoming Oscars, including Licorice Pizza for Best Picture. It marks the studio’s first such nomination since Rain Man won in 1988.

“I cannot think of more qualified recipients of this award than Michael and Pam. MGM has had an extraordinarily successful year under their leadership since joining the company in 2020. They have created an award-winning and eclectic slate, even during a pandemic, and tell stories that cover the full spectrum of our community and humanity. The partnership with The Black List to identify and develop writers from underrepresented communities is just one example of the contributions made by this team to the industry,” said Rebecca Rhine, ICG National Executive Director.

De Luca steers all aspects of the studio’s global film operation including oversight of development, production, marketing and distribution of MGM’s film slate, including Orion Motion Pictures. Additionally, De Luca oversees MGM’s On-Stage production division.

Abdy oversees development, production and post-production for all MGM and Orion films.

The annual ICG Publicists Awards, which take place at the Beverly Hilton, pay tribute to excellence in publicity and promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television programs. Francis Ford Coppola will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.