MGM Resorts, Qualcomm, and More Stocks to Sell Into the Market Rally

The flip side of this year’s stock-market rally is that the further the broader indexes rise, the more likely it is that certain stocks will fail to keep pace with the gains, or even fall.

The Russell 1000 index, covering the 1,000 U.S.-listed companies with the biggest market capitalizations, has risen 12% since October. It has gained 6.8% so far this year as investors have factored in the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates less quickly, or even stop increasing them, as it weighs the economic effects of the nine rate increases it has rolled out in little more than a year.