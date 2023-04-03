MGM Alternative Developing Variety-Gameshow Hybrid Format ‘Watch!’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: MGM Alternative is taking variety-meets-gameshow format Watch! into the U.S.

The agreement with Canada’s Media Ranch is one of the first the division has struck since Amazon-owned MGM restructured its programs team under Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke.

The format sees two teams competing by answering questions based on live onstage performances. It first debuted on German network ProSieben in July 2020, where it was hosted by Germany’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer Germany‘s Ruth Moschner and known as Wer Sight Das Den?!.

Media Ranch had a hot spell with the format before the pandemic, shopping it to 13 territories within two months. The MGM deal will reignite interest in the format in the run up to MIPTV in Cannes next month. Dan Munday (Survivor, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome) and John Kirhoffer (Survivor) created the format.

“We are thrilled that the MGM Alternative team has taken Watch! for the U.S. and are confident they will make it a hit,” said Media Ranch CEO Sophie Ferron. ? “Watch! is such a fun engaging show for the entire family.”

“We love that this show gives viewers two popular formats in one: game and variety. American audiences will love the simplicity of the play-along, just watch, and win,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s Head of Unscripted.

Poznick was in November 2022 named MGM’s Co-Head of Unscripted TV alongside Brian Edwards. However, as The Hamden Journal revealed last month, Edwards exited after just three months.

Poznick reports into Chris Brearton, who was named VP, PVS (Prime Video Studios) Corporate Strategy, MGM+ and MGM Alternative in the November shake-up. Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5BN last May.