Mexico’s World Cup ouster prompts angry fan to stab TV

A rabid El Tri supporter has gone viral with his unhinged reaction to Mexico’s heartbreaking ouster from the World Cup.

Footage posted to Twitter showed the man clobbering a large flat-screen TV with his hands and then stabbing it with a knife while unleashing a blood-curdling scream.

The reason for his epic meltdown was Mexico’s elimination on Wednesday – even though the team defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1.

The problem was the team needed some help to advance to the round of 16 in Qatar.

But things didn’t quite fall into place, as the man made abundantly clear.

Combined with Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland, Mexico was kicked out on goal differential, the first tiebreaker.

Poland had a goal differential of zero compared to the minus-1 of Mexico, which drew with Poland in its World Cup opener before falling to Argentina 2-0 on Saturday.

The unhinged fan has gone viral after attacking a wall-mounted TV when Mexico was ousted from the World Cup. Twitter / @feder1coSN

He stabbed the screen multiple times with a knife while screaming. Twitter / @feder1coSN

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1, but combined with Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland, El Tri has been eliminated on goal differential. REUTERS

The early exit from the World Cup also cost Mexico’s head coach his job. Isaac Esquivel/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

The ignominious ouster marked the first time Mexico did not advance to the knockout stage since 1990 – and led to an early exit for head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

“I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have,” Martino told reporters. “As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness, I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.”

The clip of the fanatic fan, clad in the team’s green colors, has garnered 3.4 million views on Twitter.