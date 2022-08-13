Mexico president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador uses helicopter to fly in mascot for baseball game

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing a flood of criticism after Mexico’s navy lent a military helicopter to fly in his home team’s mascot at a major baseball playoff during a week of violent unrest elsewhere in the country.

Pochi, the Olmecas de Tabasco club’s mascot – clad in a full-body turtle costume – followed military personnel out of an Airbus Panther helicopter that landed in the middle of a stadium in Tabasco state, surprising fans who had come to see the Mexican Baseball League game on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador criticized the decision, even as it remained unclear who had signed off on it.

“I do not agree with it,” Lopez Obrador, who has prioritized austerity measures like trying to sell the country’s presidential jet, told journalists at a morning press conference.

It is unclear who signed off on letting the mascot get escorted by helicopter to the game. Twitter / Olmecas Tabasco

President Lopez Obrador criticized the U.S. for using military aircraft for their sporting events. Twitter / Olmecas Tabasco

But Lopez Obrador, who hails from the nearby city of Macuspana, went on to praise the passion for the sport and recalled his wife enjoying jets that flew over an All-Star game they attended in San Diego.

“You shouldn’t use U.S. planes during All-Star Games either,” he said.

Critics went after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on social media, unpleased with the use of military aircraft while the country battles against crime. Future Publishing via Getty Imag

The navy issued a statement in the afternoon confirming the participation of “an air unit, an escort, a war band, a marching band and naval personnel.”

It said it was pleased to participate in civic and sporting events which bring it closer to society across the country and “exalt patriotic values”.

Various critics took to social media to slam the president after a week of violent attacks linked to organized crime.