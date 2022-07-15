Mexico captures fugitive drug lord wanted in 1985 DEA agent murder

A fugitive Mexican drug lord was busted Friday to face extradition in the notorious 1985 torture and murder of an undercover US Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

Rafael Caro Quintero, a founder of the once-powerful Guadalajara Cartel, was nabbed by Mexican authorities in the northern state of Chihuahua, law enforcement sources confirmed with The Post.

Caro Quintero, who’s believed to be between 59 and 69, served 28 years of a 40-year sentence in Mexico for the grisly killing of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena before being freed in 2013 on a technicality involving the jurisdiction of the court in which he was convicted.

The US — which has called Caro-Quintero the “mastermind” behind Camarena’s slaying — requested his extradition days after he was sprung from the “Puente Grande” prison in Guadalajara and put a bounty on his head that eventually reached $20 million.

Rafael Caro Quintero served 28 years out of his 40 year sentence. via REUTERS

He was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2018, with a poster warning that he “SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS.”

Last year, Caro Quintero — who’s denied ordering Camarena’s death — lost a final appeal to block his extradition to face prosecution in the US.

His capture came days after President Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House.

Quintero was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2018. via REUTERS

Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara on Feb. 7, 1985, three weeks before he was set to be reassigned because of the dangers he faced as an undercover operative.

His badly beaten body was found a month later.

The tragic events are recounted in the first season of the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico,” with Camarena portrayed by actor Michael Pena and Caro Quintero by Tenoch Huerta.