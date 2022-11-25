Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship

A Mexican woman traveled to Peru to pursue a romantic relationship with a medical student she had met online – but her remains later washed up on a beach and he now has been accused of harvesting her organs.

Blanca Arellano, 51, told her family in late July that she was embarking on the 3,000-mile journey to Huacho to meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, 31, a medical student with whom she had a lengthy online relationship, The Independent reported.

On Nov. 7, the lovestruck woman told her niece Karla Arellano that the budding in-person romance was proceeding well, but then stopped communicating with the family.

“I never thought I would be in this situation, but today I’m asking for your support to spread this post and find one of the most loved and important people of my life,” Karla tweeted on Nov. 12.

Blanca Arellano, 51, traveled 3,000 miles from Mexico to Peru to meet Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, 31, a medical student with whom she had an online romance. Facebook/Blanca Olivia Arellano

“My aunt Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez disappeared on Monday November 07 in Peru. We fear for her life,” she added.

Karla said she became alarmed when she reached out to Villafuerte, who claimed that Bianca was going back to Mexico after the couple broke up.

“I decided to communicate with Juan P since he was the only contact she had in that country and that is where our fear was triggered,” she wrote.

Villafuerte reportedly claimed Bianca decided to catch a flight back home after telling him that “I couldn’t offer the life she wanted.”

Villafuerte was charged with human organs trafficking after Arellano’s dismembered body washed up on a beach. ZUMAPRESS.com

The medical student claimed Arellano had returned to Mexico. Facebook/Juan Villafuerte

On Nov. 10, Peruvian authorities discovered a severed finger with a silver ring still attached that washed up on a local beach.

In the following days, a faceless head, an arm and a torso with all the internal organs apparently intentionally removed also washed ashore.

The devastated family matched the ring to their missing loved one, according to The Independent.

Arellano told her niece that that her relationship with Villafuerte was going well, but then stopped communicating with her family. Facebook/Blanca Olivia Arellano

On Nov. 17, a warrant was issued for Villafuerte, who was arrested on charges of human organs trafficking, the news outlet reported, citing Latin Noticias.

It later emerged that shortly after Blanca’s disappearance, the suspect had begun posting videos on TikTok allegedly showing him dissecting body parts, including a pancreas and a brain, according to El Popular.

During a search of Villafuerte’s home, police found evidence of blood in the bathroom, the laundry room and on his mattress, The Independent reported, citing El Pais.

“We have no words to express what we are experiencing,” Karle tweeted on Wednesday. “My aunt was a kind, warm person, full of light, intelligent, dedicated, loving and that is how she should be remembered.”

Villafuerte claimed Arellano decided to catch a flight back home after telling him that “I couldn’t offer the life she wanted.” Facebook/Juan Villafuerte

She added: “We believe in Peruvian laws and we fully trust the authorities to make it happen as they have done an impeccable job so far It’s time to raise your voice and ask for #JusticiaParaBlanca.”