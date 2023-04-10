Mexican Singer-Songwriter & ‘Mi Camino Es Amarte’ Telenovela Star Was 27 – The Hamden Journal

Julián Figueroa, singer-songwriter and Mi Camino Es Amarte telenovela actor, has died. He was 27.

The guild for performers in México known as ANDI confirmed the death of Figueroa on Sunday night.

“The National Association of Performers communicates the death of member Julián Figueroa,” read the tweet in Spanish. “Actor and singer, has launched various albums like ‘Julián Figueroa y su banda.’ To his family and friends, our sincerest condolences.”

Figueroa had just been appearing until recently on Univision’s primetime soap Mi Camino Es Amarte where he played the character of Leonardo Santos, an aspiring singer.

The actor was found dead in his home in México City. No cause of death has been reported.

La Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes comunica el sensible fallecimiento del socio intérprete Julián Figueroa. Actor y cantante, ha lanzado varios álbumes, entre ellos “Julián Figueroa y su banda”. A sus familiares y amigos les mandamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/tCwODrZk5j — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) April 10, 2023

Figueroa was born on May 2, 1995, to famous parents Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia. His last post on Instagram was one dedicated to his late father Joan who died in 2015.

“How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes bitter,” he shared. “People proclaim that time fixes everything, but it’s a vile lie every day it hurts more and without fear of hurting liabilities… here you go.”

Figueroa continued, “Fans acclaim, ‘Long live the People’s Poet,’ but I don’t care, I just want my father. To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because the only I want is to hug you one more time. I love you dad and if your death hurts it’s because your life was very valuable to me.”

Figueroa portrayed his father during his early years in the TelevisaUnivision bio series Por Siempre Joan Sebastian back in 2016.