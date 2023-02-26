Mexican prez posts pic he claims is mythical Mayan elf

Mexico’s president posted an eerie jungle photo over the weekend that he suggested had captured a mythical Mayan elf.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — known to cherish indigenous cultures and beliefs — tweeted out the pic on his account and said the grainy image “appears to be an aluxe,” a reference to a mischievous critter that exists only in ancient Mayan folklore.

He said the photo was shot by one of the many Mexican engineers working in the jungles of the Yucatan peninsula to scope out a train line for tourists, one of his pet projects.

“I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works,” the president wrote in Spanish. “One, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an aluxe. Another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam. Everything is mystical.”





Mexico’s president claims the image at left was taken by a local engineer and shows a mythical Mayan elf called an “aluxe,” which is depicted in the ancient carving on the right. lopezobrador_/Twitter

The second image shows an ancient carving of the troublesome little devil.

It’s unclear if Lopez Obrador made the comment tongue-in-cheek.

With Post wires