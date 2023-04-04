Mexican-Dominican Telenovela Actor & ‘Chanoc’ Star Was 81 – The Hamden Journal

Andrés García, a famed Latin actor known for his Mexican telenovela roles, has died. He was 81.

“With a pain that I did not know I could feel in my soul, I want to inform the public that always followed and loved my husband, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband, Andrés García, the love of my loves, is resting beside our Lord Jesus,” his widow Margarita Portillo shared on Instagram.

García had been ill for some time and Portillo had been taking care of him at their home in Acapulco. Portillo shared that her husband had received a blood transfusion on Sunday and says that his “body was too weak.” García’s widow also said that he received his last rites on Monday.

“I was by his side taking care of him and loving him until his last breath,” she added. “He left in peace and in a manner that I thank God. Andrés abandoned planet Earth at 3:07 p.m.”

