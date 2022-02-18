Mexican couple reunited with teen son who was abducted as newborn

A Mexican couple whose newborn was abducted over a decade ago by a woman impersonating a nurse has finally been reunited with their now-teenage son — thanks to high-tech facial analysis.

The last time the new parents saw their baby was on Dec. 15, 2005, when a woman pretending to be a health care worker at IMSS Hospital General Regional in Guadalajara said she needed to take him for a feeding as visiting hours had ended, Newsflash reported.

Now, over 16 years later, Yasir Macias and Rosalia Lopez have been reunited with their son, Salvador.

In September, the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences carried out a facial analysis using a photo of the newborn to determine how he might look today.

A few months later, investigators came across a teen with very similar characteristics to their analysis.

“The Public Ministry agency obtained the results of the expert reports, which confirmed 99.99 percent that the minor is directly related to both the mother and father, who have already been notified,” the State Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Rosalia Lopez Martinez and Yasir Macias Tafolla with their son in 2005, in Jalisco, Mexico. Newsflash

The Mexican couple’s son was stolen by a woman pretending to be a health care worker 16 years ago. Newsflash

The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences carried out a facial analysis to determine how Salvador might look today. Newsflash

Rosalia Lopez Martinez was reunited with her son. Newsflash

Yasir Macias Tafolla had waited 16 years to see Salvador again. Newsflash

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro congratulated the investigators for reuniting the family.

“From my heart, all my best wishes for this new life that begins today. All my appreciation to Forensic Sciences for their great work, to Security Coordinator @RicardoSBeruben and @FiscaliaJal for not letting go, and to everyone behind this great achievement,” he wrote.

No one has been arrested for the abduction and authorities are continuing to investigate the crime.