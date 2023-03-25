Mexican Comedian & TV Host Was 88 – The Hamden Journal

Xavier López Rodríguez, known as “Chabelo,” died at the age of 88.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly due to abdominal complications,” read a message on his official Twitter feed.

López was best known for hosting the long-running children’s Sunday variety show En Familia con Chabelo. The Televisa show made its debut in 1967 and ran for 48 years, ending its run in 2015.

Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who shares a last name with the television host but has no relation, took to social media to express his condolences.

“Hugs to family and friends for the death of Xavier López “Chabelo.” How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him over 40 years ago,” he tweeted.

Esta es una mañana muy triste, Xavier Lopez Chabelo , padre, hermano y esposo nos ha dejado de manera súbita, causa de complicaciones abdominales. — Xavier Lopez Chabelo (@chabelooficial) March 25, 2023

Chabelo hosted the children’s show dressed as a kid wearing suspenders with a singular voice that was often imitated by his fans. According to IMDB, the comedian got his first acting credit in the comedy Viaje a la luna where he shared the screen with Kitty de Hoyos, Sergio Corona and Alfonso Arau.

López would later appear in titles like Chistelandia (1958), El Extra (1962), Escuela para solteras (1965), Los reyes del volante (1965), Los dos rivales (1966) and La princesa hippie (1969), just to name a few.

In 2016, López received a special blimp at the Kids Choice Awards México for his career in television, film and theater.

His television credits included La carabina de Ambrosio (1978), La cuchufleta (1995), La Güereja y algo más (1998), La familia P. Luche (2002) with Eugenio Derbez, La escuelita VIP (2004) and Los Simuladores (2009).

The actor didn’t always appear as Chabelo and ventured into telenovelas like Cuento de Navidad (1999), Carita de ángel (2000), Navidad sin fin (2001) and Amarte es mi pecado (2004).