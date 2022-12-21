Mets will pay roughly $111M in luxury tax penalties after offseason splurge, more than 10 MLB team payrolls

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 10: Mr. Met performs during the second game of a double header between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2021 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Pirates 4-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

You can criticize New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s approach. You can bemoan his seemingly unlimited budget and post your thread on Twitter about how this is “bad for the game.” But you can’t deny one thing: Cohen desperately wants to win.

After signaling he didn’t care about the luxury tax in March, Cohen backed up that assertion this offseason. With the signing of Carlos Correa on Wednesday, the Mets’ offseason spending splurge jumped to an unfathomable $806.1 million.

As a result, the Mets are projected to pay roughly $111 million in luxury tax fees in 2023, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That figure is higher than what 10 MLB teams will pay for their entire 26-man rosters next season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals are set to open the season with payrolls under $111 million, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts, arguably the best MLB payroll-related site on the Internet. Those figures might change slightly over the next couple weeks, but Cot’s is extremely reliable when it comes to team and player salaries.

The current iteration of the luxury tax was established as part of the 2002 collective-bargaining agreement and has been tweaked multiple times since then. The luxury tax acts similarly to a salary cap. A luxury tax figure is set, and any team that exceeds that figure with its salary must pay a tax depending on how much money they went over the luxury tax. Teams have been cautious about exceeded the luxury tax in recent seasons. Even the previously big-spending New York Yankees cut payroll to avoid paying the luxury tax.

Cohen doesn’t care. The luxury tax for the 2023 MLB season was set at $233 million. The Mets’ payroll is expected to be roughly $384 million next season.

This level of spending is unprecedented in baseball. Cohen is going to run out a team that will cost roughly $100 million more than the previous record for the highest payroll ever in the sports, per Passan.

The Mets didn’t have to go in this hard. The team had holes, sure, but also won 101 games last season. Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom left in December, but was quickly replaced by three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

Most MLB owners would have been content there. Cohen was not. Since signing Verlander, Cohen also inked Adam Ottavino, Brandon Nimmo, David Robertson, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga and Omar Narvaez. Add in the $102 million deal for Edwin Díaz in November and the $315 million handed to Correa on Wednesday and you that’s how you spend $806.1 million in a single offseason.

To put more context on that figure, the Mets spent more money to sign Correa than the Pirates have spent in free agency since 2010.

A single contract by the Mets cost more money than the Pirates have spent on free agents in over a decade.

FILE – New York Mets owner Steve Cohen attends a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field, the home of the Mets, Feb. 10, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Cohen heard that baseball’s new luxury tax level was named after him. “It’s better than a bridge being named after you,” the he said Sunday, March 13, 2022, as spring training camp opened after a 25-day delay caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OK, but is the Mets’ spending spree actually bad for baseball?

If you want the short answer, ask a Mets fan how they feel Wednesday morning. Mets fans are, deservedly, ecstatic about the team’s offseason. The Mets haven’t won the World Series in over 30 years, and while other fanbases have much longer droughts, the Mets have developed a reputation for consistently embarrassing themselves in recent years. There’s a reason the term “Metsing it up” is a thing. The Mets have stepped on enough rakes over the past decade or so that fans expect catastrophic failure from the franchise at least once every couple months.

At the same time, the disparity between the Mets’ $384 million payroll and the Athletics’ $49.5 million payroll is staggering. How can teams like the A’s or Pirates compete when one owner is willing to go so far and beyond to win a championship?

The simple answer is to spend more money. The vast majority of MLB owners are worth at least $1 billion. Cohen is the richest of the group, so emptying his pockets is, admittedly, easier. Spending $806.1 million in a few months is a drop in the hat for someone worth $16 billion.

Barring a true salary cap, there will always be payroll disparities among MLB teams. But it doesn’t have to be this drastic. The Athletics are owned by John Fisher, who is worth $2.2 billion. His team is value at $1.18 billion by Forbes. He could run out a team with a payroll much higher than $49.5 million, but every move he’s made over the past four to five offseasons was seemingly done to make Oakland and the team’s fans hate him so much that they let the team relocate. Pirates owner Bob Nutting — who has a net worth of $1.1 billion — has no excuse for running out a payroll of $58.2 million in 2023. The Pirates are valued at $1.32 billion, per Forbes. Spending $20 million a year on one player isn’t going to suddenly bankrupt the franchise.

If the owners of those teams truly feel they can’t compete against those willing to spend, they should consider selling their teams at a massive profit. It’s nearly impossible for a baseball team to depreciate in value. Nutting bought the Pirates for $92 million in 2007. Forbes believes he could get over $1 billion for them now. The lowly Miami Marlins sold for $1.2 billion five years ago.

Ultimately, the MLB owners brought this on themselves. Cohen was clear about his intentions from Day 1. He made it clear cost wouldn’t be a prohibitive factor. He wanted to win. Despite that, the owners approved the Mets’ sale to Cohen.

When MLB teams engage in blatant service-time manipulation, there’s a common refrain among some fans that goes like this: “I don’t like the rule, but the players did agree to it so this is what they get.”

Shouldn’t that same logic be applied to the owners now? They allowed Cohen into their exclusive group and he responded by immediately making 80 percent of them look cheap. Cohen has not violated any rules in his pursuit of building a baseball juggernaut. He simple wants to win more than anyone else.

In a sport where winning has taken a backseat to payroll flexibility for so many teams, Cohen’s approach is refreshing.