Mets trade RHP Miguel Castro to Yankees for LHP Joely Rodriguez

As the Mets get ready for Opening Day, it seems GM Billy Eppler isn’t done dealing.

After the courtship between the Mets and San Diego Padres to bring Chad Paddack, Eric Hosmer and more for Dom Smith didn’t coalesce, Eppler has swapped relievers with the crosstown Yankees.

The Mets will send right-handed reliever Miguel Castro for the Yanks’ left-handed bullpen arm, Joely Rodriguez.

Castro appeared in 69 games for the Mets in 2021, pitching to a 3.45 ERA and 1.294 WHIP. He also struck out 77 batters in 70.1 innings pitched. This spring, the 27-year-old has pitched three clean innings, scattering two hits and striking out one batter in three appearances so far.

Rodriguez pitched for both the Texas Rangers and Yankees last season. In 52 games, the 30-year-old had a 4.66 ERA and a 1.532 WHIP. He also struck out 47 batters in 46.1 innings pitched. Rodríguez went 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA (six earned runs/19.0 innings) in 21 games with the Yankees last year after he was acquired from Texas as part of the Joey Gallo trade.

This spring, Rodriguez has given up five earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched so far.

Opening Day for both teams is April 7, but with the Jacob deGrom injury–and potential Max Scherzer hamstring issue–jeopardizing the start of the season for the Mets, this may not be the last deal Eppler makes before Thursday.