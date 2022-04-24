Mets takeaways in Sunday’s win against Diamondbacks, including another impressive outing by Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill about to deliver in road greys Arizona closeup

The Mets took a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks for a second-straight weekend, beating them on Sunday, 6-2.

Here are the takeaways…

– Tylor Megill was solid from start to finish. He allowed just a solo homer in the fourth inning to Christian Walker, and ran out of gas a bit in the seventh, as he allowed two two-out hits, one of them cutting the Mets’ lead to 4-2. After Nick Ahmed’s RBI single, he left the game to a standing ovation from the Mets fans in Arizona after 6.2 innings of five-hit, one-walk, seven-strikeout ball. Seth Lugo came in to clean up the mess and got Pavin Smith to fly out. With two earned runs allowed on Sunday, Megill’s ERA dropped to 2.35.

– The Mets wasted no time getting on the board, as Mark Canha led the game off with an infield single and reached second on an error. Two batters later, Francisco Lindor drove him in with a single up the middle.

– The offense was quiet for a while after that, though, as they had just two more baserunners up until the sixth inning. Starling Marte wanted that to change – after he doubled with one out, he stole third, and catcher Jose Herrera’s throw went into the outfield. Marte jogged home to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

– In the seventh, the Mets started up another rally, loading the bases with one out. Travis Jankowski walked on four pitches to make it a 3-1 game, and two batters later, Marte was hit by a pitch to bring in the Mets’ fourth run of the game.

– The Mets wanted those runs from the seventh inning back, though, and got them with a two-out rally. J.D. Davis went oppo for a solo shot to give New York a 5-2 lead, and after Luis Guillorme doubled, James McCann hit a grounder that went off the glove of third baseman Sergio Alcanatara and into the outfield, letting Guillorme score easily to make it 6-2.

– Lugo stayed in the game for the eighth inning, and allowed just one hit in his 1.1 scoreless innings. It was his third-straight scoreless outing after allowing two runs in two of his previous three appearances.

Story continues

– Joely Rodriguez entered the game in the ninth, and struck out two of the three batters he faced, clinching the victory for New York.

– It was the fifth straight series win of the season to open up the season, something the team hasn’t done with 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

WHAT’S NEXT

The Mets will head to St. Louis to kick off a three-game set against the Cardinals. Max Scherzer will toe the slab for the Mets, and the Cards will have Miles Mikolas. Monday’s first pitch is at 7:45 p.m. on SNY and the SNY app.