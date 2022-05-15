Mets takeaways in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Mariners, including Chris Bassitt’s gutsy outing and Patrick Mazeika’s game-winning homer

Chris Bassitt in home blue uniform

The Mets got through the rough weather and took down the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, 5-4.

Here are the takeaways…

– The Mets and Mariners finally got under way after there was a 68-minute rain delay. Chris Bassitt bent all night but didn’t break. He ran into trouble in the first inning, loading the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch with two outs while also having some miscommunication with Patrick Mazeika, who made his season debut. But he picked off Eugenio Suarez to end the Mariners’ early threat. The Mariners had another similar opportunity, putting two guys on with one out, but Bassitt induced a groundout and a strikeout to end that frame. Bassitt faced trouble again in the fifth, putting runners on the corners with two outs, but Bassitt came away unscathed as J.P. Crawford flied out to center. In the sixth, the Mariners had their first two batters reach base. Bassitt struck out back-to-back batters, but Steven Souza Jr. blopped in a single to finally get Seattle on the board. After 108 pitches, he left to a standing ovation, and Seth Lugo cleaned up the mess. Bassitt finished with one earned in 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

– In the bottom of the first, Starling Marte was originally called out trying to leg out a triple, but the Mets challenged, the call was overturned, and Francisco Lindor drove him in with a game-tying single. In the third, the Mets put their first two batters in scoring position, and Lindor added another RBI on a sac fly. Jeff McNeil had a much louder sac fly on a leaping grab by Souza Jr. at the right field wall. Pete Alonso added an RBI double in the fifth to score Marte for a second time for his 29th RBI of the season.

– Lugo came back out for the seventh, but, like Bassitt, got into some trouble and put the tying run at the plate with one out. That prompted Buck Showalter to go with Chasen Shreve, who hadn’t pitched in almost a week, to face fellow lefty and Met fan nemesis Jesse Winker. On a 3-1 count, he blasted a three-run home run to tie the game at four. Winker then gave a salute to the fans, and Shreve was not happy with the way he pimped his shot.

– On the first pitch of the bottom of the inning, though, folk hero Mazeika took Andres Munoz deep to give the Mets a 5-4 lead. Adam Ottavino entered the game in the eighth inning, and although he put the tying run in scoring position, he got two groundouts to hold the lead.

The ninth inning belong to Edwin Diaz, and he struck out all three batters he faced in his first game against his former team – the final out was Winker.

– Brandon Nimmo extended his hitting streak to 10 games (he’s hitting .389 during it) and his on-base streak to 25 with a single in the fifth inning.

– Marte went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle. It was his second game this season with multiple extra-base hits.

Carlos Carrasco will try to get the Mets another series win on Sunday at 1:40 p.m., as the Mariners will return with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.